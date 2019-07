Actress Kriti Sanon has been criticized for sharing pictures of herself with cheetahs during a holiday in Zambia. Several users has made the claim that the animals were sedated for the photos. Responding to the claim, Kriti said that the cheetahs were not sedated and that they were in their natural environment and are tied to a leash only for walks.

View this post on Instagram He wanted a selfie!! Couldn’t say no.. ?????? #Zambia A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jul 5, 2019 at 7:57am PDT