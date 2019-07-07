Madrassa teacher arrested for raping two girls

A madrassa teacher has been arrested by police for raping two minor girls and sexually molesting other girls. Abul Khair Belali aged 33, a head teacher of a madrassa was arrested by Bengaldeshi police on Friday for raping two girls and sexually molesting around half dozen children.

Belali, also an imam of the local mosque in Kendua around 120 kilometers away from Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh. He admitted that he has raped two girls aged 8 and 11 and tried to assault around 6 other girls.

He has raped Kendua girl’s madrassa students. An 11-year-old girl has informed her parents about the sexual assault by the teacher. The school is also used as a dormitory of the girls in the surrounding villages. The school accomodate around 15 girls.