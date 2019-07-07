Latest NewsInternational

Madrassa teacher arrested for raping two girls

Jul 7, 2019, 05:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

A madrassa teacher has been arrested by police for raping two minor girls and sexually molesting other girls. Abul Khair Belali aged 33, a head teacher of a madrassa was arrested by Bengaldeshi police on Friday for raping two girls and sexually molesting around half dozen children.

Belali, also an imam of the local mosque in Kendua around 120 kilometers away from Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh. He admitted that he has raped two girls aged 8 and 11 and tried to assault around 6 other girls.

He has raped Kendua girl’s madrassa students. An 11-year-old girl has informed her parents about the sexual assault by the teacher. The school is also used as a dormitory of the girls in the surrounding villages. The school accomodate around 15 girls.

Tags

Related Articles

Pakistan Prepares For an Indian Attack, Tells Hospitals to be Ready

Feb 22, 2019, 11:03 am IST

J&K : No Mercy, Militants will be targeted and killed, says Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Dec 2, 2017, 11:00 pm IST

School bus driver arrested for molesting 8-year-old girl

Jan 13, 2019, 06:32 pm IST
Shashi Tharoor

Sashi Tharoor’s words lands him in trouble; will he apologize?

Feb 25, 2018, 04:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close