Man kills mother and surrendered before police

A man has surrendered before the police after slitting the thorat his mother during a quarrel. The shocking incident took place in Vijaya Nagar Area, in Northwest Delhi on the interveneing night of Saturday and Sunday.

The accused Deepak surrendered before the police and confessed that he killed his mother as he suspected her conduct and doubted that she has an affair with someone.

But the preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Deepak, unemployed have asked money from mother possibly to buy alcohol and she refused it and after the quarrel, he with a kitchen knife cut her throat. Her younger son has gone to the nearby market at the time of the incident.