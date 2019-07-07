Mar Jacob Manathodathu reveals his opinion about Alanchery

Cardinal Mar Jacob Manathodathu reveals that his report was not favourable to Mar Alanchery. His response came when many priests opened up their disagreement towards Alanchery. He said that the issues in Angamaly diocese can be resolved in the Synod. The opinions of the clergymen must be considered. There will be discussions with the Cardinal. These were discussed with assistant bishops.

Cardinal Mar George Alanchery was re-instituted as the Bishop of Ernakulam- Angamaly diocese. Mar Jacob mananothodathu was removed from the post of Apostolic Administrator. The transfer of bishops in the diocese invited criticism from various parts. Alanchery was accused in a land deal. He took over his position in night, which was considered immoral by the clergymen.