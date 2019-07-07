Latest NewsIndia

Milind Deora resigned Mumbai Congress president’s post

Jul 7, 2019, 04:28 pm IST
Millind Deora resigned from the post of Mumbai Pradesh Congress president. He resigned the post after having a discussion with Rahul Gandhi. It is rumored that he will take up new responsibility in the national leadership. He took the charge of Mumbai Congress president just before the general election. It is supposed that the charge of Mumbai will be given to three senior leaders.

Milind Deora contested from the South-Mumbai constituency. But was failed to Shiv Sena’s Aravind Sawant.

