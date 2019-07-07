Modi Govt plans Rs. 50 Lakh Crore investment in Indian Railways

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal Saturday said the government was eyeing investment of Rs. 50 lakh crore in railways by the year 2030 to make it the best in the world.

The minister also said that the rail infrastructure in the country increased by mere 30 per cent in the last 65 years due to the lack of adequate investment. “The government envisages investment of Rs. 50 lakh crore by the year 2030 in Railways to make it the world’s best railway which will include safety of passengers, expansion of network, and increase in freight share,” Mr Goyal said.

“In the last 65 years, the investment had been less in Railways due to which the infrastructure increased by 30 per cent while freight and passenger traffic increased by 1500 per cent,” the minister said, adding that these factors resulted in passengers facing several problems.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of launching of a membership drive for the BJP in Panaji. Mr Goyal announced that the entire Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) route from Mumbai to Mangaluru via Goa would be electrified in the next one and half years.

Electrification work has been undertaken by the Ministry of Railways at the cost of Rs. 11,000 crore, which has been sanctioned. “Running the entire route on electricity will save the environment and increase speed. Besides, trains will run on clean fuel,” he said.

The minister also said that different measures are being initiated to increase the capacity of the KRCL without going for doubling of the tracks. “To expand the capacity of KRCL, we had recommended having ten looplines so that the extra trains can run on the route. The project of having ten looplines between Mumbai to Goa would be completed this year,” he said.

Mr Goyal said the proposals are also being worked to have extra links to the KRCL lines. He said that during the last five years, the PM Modi-led government has launched nine new trains on the KRCL route from different destinations including Mumbai. After launching a vista dome coach on the KRCL route, Mr Goyal said the ministry has ordered 100 vista dome coaches. “I am of the view that each train on Goa route should have vista dome coaches so that passengers can enjoy the beauty of nature.