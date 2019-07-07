Mugilan spotted alive in Tirupati; Details Inside

eoples Watch Executive Director Henri Tiphagne tweeted on Saturday night claiming that a friend had spotted the missing social activist Mugilan at the Tirupati railway Station sporting a beard and surrounded by armed police. Kaar Muhilan, the activist’s son, confirmed to The Hindu that the man seen in a video (circulating on WhatsApp) was indeed his father. This was nearly six months after he went missing.

Mr. Tiphagne said, “We are happy that Mugilan has been spotted alive. I have passed on this information to the Tamil Nadu police for appropriate action.”

CBCID Director-General of Police M S Jaffar Sait confirmed that he had received the information and said steps were taken to verify it.

Mr. Tiphagne said Mugilan was seen alive at the 1st platform of Tirupati railway station at 7 p.m by one of his friends who studied with him in college. This friend then informed Mugilan’s wife. Meanwhile in the video, a man who looks like Mugilan is being escorted by armed police even as he raises slogans in Tamil.