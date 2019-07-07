Police assaults man who went to report wife’s gang-rape

In a shocking incident of police brutality, a man was allegedly given third-degree torture by the Uttar Pradesh police personnel after he approached them to file a complaint against kidnapping and rape of his wife.

The incident took place in the district of Mainpuri, which is the parliamentary constituency of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

According to reports, the incident took place under Bichhwan police station when the victim and his wife were travelling towards Mainpuri on a two-wheeler.

Three miscreants, who were in a car, waylaid the couple, kidnapped the wife and took turns to gang rape her. The husband was beaten till he lost consciousness and the wife was later found a few kilometres from the spot.