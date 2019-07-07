Latest NewsInternational

Pythons cover the girl while she enjoys her cartoon: Video

Jul 7, 2019
Most of the people are afraid of snakes. But a young girl has made the world wonder, as a video of her went viral in the social media. She calmly watches her cartoon in a smartphone while her whole body from head to toe is covered by pythons.

The girl named Dylan Maharani aged only three lives in Jakarta, Indonesia. She lives in her homes with deadly predatory reptiles.

In the video, she is seen watching a cartoon on a phone while covered by six different types of pythons. They include green tree python, a reticulated python, and a yellow Burmese python.

She has earlier also hit headlines by a vide of brushing the teeth of a crocodile. In Indonesia, it is not illegal to keep snakes as pets.

