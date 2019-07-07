See the smart crow, who bargains for a bigger fish: Video

This crow has very much sure about what he or she wants. So she is bold enough to bargain with the fishmonger to get a bigger fish. The crow has become a superstar in social media like a video of the bargain has become viral in social media.
The crow declines all the small fishes that are offered to it. And only takes the bigger fish. And after getting it goes with very happily.
Super intelligent crow bargaining with a fish-seller for a bigger fish. ?
Made me recall the childhood story of ‘thirsty crow’. Amazing! #WhatsAppForward pic.twitter.com/6PNKLsebzq
— Geetima Das Krishna (@GeetimaK) June 30, 2019
