KeralaLatest News

See the smart crow, who bargains for a bigger fish: Video

Jul 7, 2019, 01:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

This crow has very much sure about what he or she wants. So she is bold enough to bargain with the fishmonger to get a bigger fish. The crow has become a superstar in social media like a video of the bargain has become viral in social media.

The crow declines all the small fishes that are offered to it. And only takes the bigger fish. And after getting it goes with very happily.

Tags

Related Articles

All You Needs to Know About Kerala Blasters Squad for ISL 2018-19 Season

Sep 27, 2018, 05:31 pm IST

Gujarat municipal polls : BJP strikes again with tremendous victory

Feb 20, 2018, 07:40 am IST

Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri Says ‘Ready to Accept Stalin’s Leadership on this Condition

Aug 30, 2018, 08:58 pm IST

Suzuki set to launch Gixxer 250 in India

Jan 9, 2019, 04:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close