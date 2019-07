The student and youth wing of CPM, SFI, and DYFI have extended a warm welcome to a spirit case culprit. The SFI-DYFI activists give Anil, a former member of CPM Perumatty local committee in front of Chittoor sub-jail.

He was the prime accused in the case of smuggling 480 liters of spirit in a car. The incident took place on May 1. He was arrested by excise after he went underground. The CPM has expelled him from the local committee after he was arrested.