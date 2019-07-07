SHOCKING; ATM stolen from outside Armed Reserve police quarters

Unknown miscreants decamped with an ATM machine reportedly after they failed to open the chest late Friday night in Etcherla town of the district. What came as a shock was that the machine was taken away from the centre which was located near the Armed Reserve (AR) police quarters and infact, the ATM was placed at the location a year back on the request of the policemen living in the quarters.

Etcherla police and bank officials said there was about Rs 8.6 lakh cash in the ATM of the State Bank of India (SBI). Bank officials said Rs 20 lakh was loaded in the ATM on July 4th and the last transaction took place around 11 pm on Friday.

With the CCTVs damaged by the miscreants, police said they could not arrive on a conclusion on the number of persons involved in the crime. “We suspect the ATM was stolen after 11 pm,” a police officer said adding that the miscreants after failing to open the chest had decamped with the entire machine.

It has been asseerted that the people were shocked to see the emphty ATM on Saturday morning and alerted the police who took up investigation based on a complaint by the SBI Etcherla branch manager Naresh.