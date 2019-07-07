Latest NewsIndia

Smriti Irani inaugurates several developmental projects in Amethi

Jul 7, 2019, 09:14 am IST
Less than a minute

“It has not even been two months that we have come to power here and we have already inaugurated and dedicated projects to people projects worth Rs 18 crore. I thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his cooperation,” Smriti Irani said at a public meeting in Amethi.

Irani inaugurated several developmental projects including wellness centres and fire stations at an event in Amethi.

“We have inaugurated 26 wellness centres where pregnancy tests, malaria, dengue, typhoid, hepatitis etc diseases will be tested here. I request the administration to make the people aware of the facilities in the wellness centres,” she said.

Amethi in Uttar Pradesh was a prestige battle in the recent Lok Sabha elections, which BJP’s Smriti Irani won with a heavy margin, defeating the recently resigned Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who held the seat for the past 15 years.

It was the seat from where Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi, the parents of Rahul contested and won.

Tags

Related Articles

Teacher arrested for beating 13-year-old student

Jul 25, 2017, 10:55 pm IST

Fifa World Cup 2018: All You Need to Know about Today’s Matches

Jun 17, 2018, 02:15 pm IST

Man got arrested for wearing shirt and trouser!

Jan 17, 2018, 02:25 pm IST

Monkey kills 12-day-old baby after snatching him from mother’s lap

Nov 13, 2018, 05:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close