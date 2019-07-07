Latest NewsNEWS

Telecom Department likely to start tracking system for lost mobiles

Jul 7, 2019, 09:25 pm IST
The government sources have assertd that the Telcome department will launch new technology soon to enable detection of lost or stolen mobile Phones that are operating in the country.

The tracking system would make the detection of stolen mobile phones possible even if the SIM card is removed or unique code IMEI number is changed, the official revealed.

“C-DoT is ready with the technology. The telecom department will approach the minister for its launch after the Parliament session. It should be launched in the next month,” a DoT official told PTI.

The government has proposed to allocate Rs 15 crore for setting up CEIR in the country that will bring down the number of counterfeit handsets and discourage theft.

The CEIR system will block all services on stolen or lost mobile phones on any network even if the SIM card is removed or IMEI number of the handset is changed.

