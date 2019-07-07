The LATESET TALIBAN TALKS is the ‘most productive’ so far says US

It has been asserted that the seventh round of peace talks between the United States and Afghanistan’s Taliban wich are prpgressing in the Qatar are the “most productive”. The same has been has been asserted by the US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

he insurgents have been meeting with the US envoy in Doha to hammer out a deal that would see the US military quit Afghanistan in return for various guarantees.

“These six days have been the most productive of the rounds we’ve had with the Talibs,” Khalilzad said in Qatar.

“Essentially the four items we have been talking about ever since we started (are) terrorism, withdrawal of foreign troops, inter-Afghan negotiations and dialogue, and ceasefire.

“For the first time I can say we have had substantive discussions, negotiations, and progress on all four issues.”