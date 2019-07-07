‘ Thera Para’: Karrikku team announces movie

‘Team Karikku’ is a household name in Kerala. THe youngsters had grabbed ahuge audience and fans following after their web series has become a huge hit. It was the first original content creation platform opearing in YouTube.

The team Karikku has earlier hinted that they will make a movie. Now the team karikku has launched the official motion poster of ‘Thera Para’ on their official youtube channel.

The Karrikku team has grabbed 2.5 million subscribers on Youtube and 1 million Instagram in just one year.

The movie will be written and directed by Nikhil Prasad. Sunil Karthikeyan will handle the camera and Jayahari will compose the music. All the actors of Thera Para will be in the film.