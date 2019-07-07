CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘ Thera Para’: Karrikku team announces movie

Jul 7, 2019, 08:31 pm IST
Less than a minute
Karikku team announces Thera Para movie

‘Team Karikku’ is a household name in Kerala. THe youngsters had grabbed ahuge audience and fans following after their web series has become a huge hit. It was the first original content creation platform opearing in YouTube.

The team Karikku has earlier hinted that they will make a movie. Now the team karikku has launched the official motion poster of ‘Thera Para’ on their official youtube channel.

The Karrikku team has grabbed 2.5 million subscribers on Youtube and 1 million Instagram in just one year.

The movie will be written and directed by Nikhil Prasad. Sunil Karthikeyan will handle the camera and Jayahari will compose the music. All the actors of Thera Para will be in the film.

Tags

Related Articles

summit

” I never worked for Russia” says Donald Trump

Jan 15, 2019, 12:36 pm IST

IAS Topper praises PM Modi after Attending his Address in Mussoorie

Jul 5, 2018, 03:23 pm IST

HDFC Bank plans to organise 500 GST workshops

Jun 22, 2017, 07:41 pm IST
sushama-swaraj-makes-a-kind-gesture-towards-palestinian-refugees

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj asks Indians to leave war-torn Tripoli

Apr 19, 2019, 08:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close