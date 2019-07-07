Three Asian employees of a Dubai airport charged for stealing gadget shipments

Three Asian employees o a Dubai airport has been charged for steling gadgets which are meant for shipping. The stolen gadgets is worth arounf 124,000 Dh.

The public prosecution records have shown that in April, the first defendant – who was responsible for receiving and delivering customers’ shipments to the free zone warehouse at the airport’s Terminal 2 – allegedly stole some products from a package.

According to the prosecution, all three had admitted the crime saying they didn’t expect that the authorities would notice the products were missing,

The second accused – who was responsible for checking all the shipments before they leave the zone – confessed that he allowed the duo to get away with the stolen items, after they offered him a free tablet.

The company’s representative, who received the shipment from the free zone, noticed that a box of gadgets was missing. He then reported the problem to an airport security official, who checked the cameras and saw a footage that captured the crime.

The Dubai Police arrested the defendants, and the public prosecution referred them to the criminal court.