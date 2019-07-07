Three people booked by police ‘for raping a dog’

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against three people for raping a dog. A four-year-old dog was subjected to brutality and gang rape in the Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh. They kidnapped a domestic dog and raped it.

The police have registered a case against Dinesh Kumar and 2 unidentified people. The police have charged Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 377 (Unnatural offence) of IPC against the accused.

The owner of the dog Santhosh Devi has approached the police with a complaint. Dinesh is a neighbour of her. He lives in a rented room near her house and is in good relation with her family. He lured the dog by showing food and raped the dog with his friends who were in an inebriated state. This happened on Thursday night.

The other day Devi found the dog in Dinesh’s room. The dog was very critical and internal organs were damaged.

The police have informed that a detailed medical examination of the dog has taken and the investigation is underway.