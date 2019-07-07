UAE Foreign Minister will arrive tonight on 3-day visit to India

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will reach New Delhi tonight. The UAW foreign minister is in a 3-day visit to India. He is accompanied by a senior level delegation.

During the three day visit, Sheikh Abdullah will hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner and fourth largest energy supplier. UAE is also the first country to participate in India’s ‘Strategic Petroleum Reserves’ programme. As the chair of OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), UAE invited India as the ‘Guest of Honour’ at the 46th Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of OIC in Abu Dhabi in March 2019.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan had visited India earlier in the bilateral context during September 2015 and June 2018 and had also accompanied the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi during his visits in 2016 and 2017.