“Youngest hiker” award goes to this three-year-old Kashmiri girl; Details Inside

South Asian Voluntary Association of Environmentalists which is known as SAVAE is a Kashmir-based organization which focuses on environmental policy in South Asia has awarded the title of “youngest hiker” to a three-year-old Kashmiri girl.

“The youngest hiker in the drive was three-year-old Aizel from the business town of Sopore. She accompanied her father who is an avid hiker. This baby hiker remained the main attraction of this week-long eco-campaign which concluded on July 4,” The Indian Express quoted SAVAE chairperson Bilal Ahmad.

It has been asserted that SAVAVE had conducted a drive to promote young environmental ambassadors. “The baby girl Aizel was awarded for being the youngest trekker,” the statement said.

Bilal said,“ We identified and tracked down the young and budding hikers to project them onto the centre stage and be the cheerleaders of critical environmental concerns that confront us all.