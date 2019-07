The Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanour Court has upheld a fine of Dh3,000 against a youth for making several disturbing calls to a woman.

As per court records, the case unfolded when the plaintiff lodged a complaint before the RAK Police, accusing the defendant of disturbing and insulting her on the phone by posing as a public officer at a ministry.

The defendant, who suffers from a speech disorder, was cleared of the charge of posing as a public employee due to lack of evidence.