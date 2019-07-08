Latest NewsInternational

Police arrive as man tries to climb 95-story skyscraper: Video

Jul 8, 2019, 06:37 pm IST
An unidentified man was seen climbing one of the highest skyscrapers in London city the ‘Shard’ on Monday. The Shard is western Europe’s tallest building. He has spotted close to the tower’s 300m tall pinnacle.

The British police reached the venue after getting a phone call. The climber has talked to the police after he got to the top. He was not yet arrested by the police.

Shard located near the London Bridge is 310 meters tall. He climbed the 95 storeyed building without any safety measures.

