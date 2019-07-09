BSNL extends 2.21GB free daily data offer for prepaid users

BSNL announced a limited time Bumper Offer for its prepaid subscribers in the country back in September 2018. Under this offers, BSNL subscribers were entitled to an additional 2.21GB free daily data. Owing to the reception and demand, it extended the offer twice already in May and in January. Now the company has yet again stretched the same till October 1st. However, BSNL noted that this extension would be limited to Chennai circle only.

The BSNL extra 2.21GB free promotional offer is applicable on a number of recharges. Instead of 1GB, users now get 3.2GB daily data on the Rs 186 and Rs 429 plans prepaid vouchers, and on its Rs 485 and Rs 666 plans, the telco is offering a total of 3.7GB daily data instead of 1.5GB. The Rs 1,699 prepaid plan now offers 4.2GB data per day to subscribers. The Rs 187, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 447 STVs now ship with 3.2GB each day instead of just 1GB data.

BSNL recently announced new affordable Bharat Fiber broadband plans that start at Rs 349 and offer various speed options like 8 Mbps, 10 Mbps, 25 Mbps, 50 Mbps, 75 Mbps up to 100 Mbps as well. Additionally, a lot of these plans also ship with complimentary Amazon Prime and Hotstar subscriptions. Separately, BSNL is also reported being in the advanced stages of testing its VoWi-Fi service in the country. However, there are no details about the service launch timeline or when it would go online. But when launched, the VoWi-Fi will take on existing OTT services from Messenger and WhatsApp.