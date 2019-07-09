Latest NewsGulf

Five of a family suffocate to death in Saudi

Jul 9, 2019, 02:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Five people lost their lives in a fire accident in Saudi Arabia. The fatal incident took place in the capital city of the Kingdom Riyadh.

The fire accident occurred in the Al Faizaliya region in Riyadh. Five members of a family were suffocated to death in heavy smoke as the second floor of a three-story building caught fire. A couple and their three children were lost their lives in the accident.

The Civil Defence members who arrived to rescue operation took out them and rushed them to the hospital. But they were reported to be died by the doctors.

Tags

Related Articles

Hartal Attacks: Media decided to boycott BJP and Sabarimala Karma Samiti

Jan 3, 2019, 11:08 pm IST
gamers attention sony makes announcements

Attention gamers!! Sony makes important announcement

Jun 13, 2017, 12:23 pm IST

Man Dies of Snake Bite after putting cobra around his neck around his Neck

Nov 15, 2018, 07:38 am IST

These Childhood photos of Malayalam movie stars will shock you!

Jan 28, 2018, 03:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close