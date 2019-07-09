Five of a family suffocate to death in Saudi

Five people lost their lives in a fire accident in Saudi Arabia. The fatal incident took place in the capital city of the Kingdom Riyadh.

The fire accident occurred in the Al Faizaliya region in Riyadh. Five members of a family were suffocated to death in heavy smoke as the second floor of a three-story building caught fire. A couple and their three children were lost their lives in the accident.

The Civil Defence members who arrived to rescue operation took out them and rushed them to the hospital. But they were reported to be died by the doctors.