Jaspreet Bumrah unfollowed actress Anupama Parameswaran

Jul 9, 2019, 08:34 pm IST
Indian pacer Jaspreet Bumrah has unfollowed the Malayali actress Anupama Parameswaran. The Indian pacer has unfollowed the actress in the social media site Twitter.

Earlier the news of the Indian cricketer following the actress has hit the headlines and it was rumoured that the cricketer follows the pretty actress because both them were in relation. The rumour has spread like a wildfire. Because the cricketer follows only 25 people on Twitter and Anupama is the only actress in ti. But now the Indian cricketer has ended the innings of rumours by unfollowing the actress.

