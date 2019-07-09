NEWS

Pics of Ram Kapoor’s transformation after weight loss go viral

Jul 9, 2019, 10:15 pm IST
Actor Ram?Kapoor has had a rebirth, quite literally. The TV actor, who won acclaim playing lead roles in serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se and later followed them up with character roles in Hindi films, has slimmed down considerably.

The actor took to Instagram to share some of his latest pictures and the difference is noticeable. Sharing a bunch of pictures,?Ram wrote: “Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see.” Among the ones to react to his pictures, is his wife?former TV actor Gautami Kapoor. Wearing a a dull blue T-shirt, sporting a salt and pepper look and a goatee, Ram is hard to recognise.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see

A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on

