Airtel launches new prepaid recharge plan with 2GB data, unlimited calls

Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan at Rs 97. This plan is meant for those who want to make lots of calls and use a reasonable amount of data for a limited period. The plan offers a short validity of 14 days and in terms of benefits, subscribers will get to use 2GB data on Airtel’s 3G and 4G network. Also, the plan offers unlimited calls and 100 free SMSes per day for a period of 14 days. This was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

This is a plan for those subscribers who want a reasonable prepaid plan on while on a vacation or somewhere else. Jio recently introduced a similar plan for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims where it offers a validity of 7 days and bundles 500MB data along with free calls on Jio’s 4G LTE network.

Similar to Jio, Airtel is not providing any free subscription to third-party services – the benefits are only restricted to data, SMS and unlimited calls with this plan.

As noted previously, Airtel also came up with another plan in the affordable segment for those subscribers who prefer to go for plans with monthly validity. This plan costs Rs 148 and it offers 3GB data for a period of 28 days. As with all recent Airtel prepaid plans, subscribers will be entitled to unlimited calling and 300 free SMSes for the duration of the validity of the plan.