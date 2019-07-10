Sachin Tendulkar says this decision lead to India’s defeat

India’s Cricket legend ‘Master Balster’ Sachin Tendulkar has said that a decision by the team management has lead to the defeat of Indian team in the crucial semi-final match against New Zealand.

Sachin has opined that if MS Dhoni was a givien opportunity in the number five in the batting position it would have changed the verdict of the game. When wickets are lost in regular interval Dhoni might have given a promotion to the fifth position. But he came in the seventh position. Dhoni while playing with Jadeja has been seen giving instruction to him. He changed strikes by taking singles., Sachin added.

In Cricket, for India, this was not a good day. India has drunk the bitter drink of defeat today in the crucial semi-finals of ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand. The fight of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja has gone in vain. New Zealand scored 239 runs by losing 8 wickets. Indian fight has ended at 221 in 49.3 over.