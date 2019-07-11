“I didn’t Find Anything Wrong in Campaigning For Suresh Gopi,” Says Biju Menon

During the campaign for the recent Loksabha elections, Biju Menon, one of the prominent faces in the Mollywood industry had said that it will be the fortune of Thrissur constituency if they could have Suresh as their representative. “We all will be with Suresh in any difficulty, I wish him a grant success,” he had said.

The actor was subjected to the wrath of CPI(M) supporters for his stand, as he underwent some brutal cyber attack. His Facebook account was hit with hateful comments, abuses, and threats of boycotting his films. But none of that has affected the spirit of the actor it seems, as he said he found nothing wrong in campaigning for Mr. Gopi.

“I never felt it was wrong from my part to seek votes for Suresh Gopi. I believe it was my duty to send wishes to someone whom i see as my brother” said Biju Menon.

“A few comments did make me sad, but I never felt like I did a mistake. People will realise the truth after some time” he added.

On the work front, Biju Menon’s next film is Satyam Paranjal Viswasikkumo in which he has teamed up with Samvritha Sunil.