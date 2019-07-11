World Cup 2019 : This is what Sanjay Manjrekar said about Ravindra Jadeja after semi-final match

India suffered a top-order order collapse as they were three down in the first 4 overs of the second innings against NZ. However, it was Ravindra Jadeja, who came in to bat at No. 8, kept hopes alive for India.

Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat when India had lost Hardik Pandya for 32 in the 31st over and joined MS Dhoni when India were reeling at 92 for 6.

The bowling all-rounder played a valiant 59-ball 79 innings to garner respect from fans as well as crictics.

Former India cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who had called Ravindra Jadeja a ” bits and pieces cricketer’ also appreciated the left-hander for his brave knock.

Sanjar Manjrekar wrote on Twitter, “Well played Jadeja” and added a wink at the end of his tweet.

Well played Jadeja! ? — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 10, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja had not played in the first 8 matches of India’s World Cup campaign barring some occasional appearances as substitute fielder.

However, Jadeja was included for India’s final group-stage match against Sri Lanka.

Jadeja was involved in controversy as he had strongly replied to Sanjay Manjrekar after the former India cricketer-turned commentator called him a “bits and pieces” cricketer.

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” Manjrekar had said.

Ravindra Jadeja was far from impressed with Manjrekar’s analysis and took to Twitter to say that he has had enough of Manjrekar’s ‘verbal diarrhoea’.