Amazing pictures of a Python swallowing a crocodile: Video

A video and photos of a python swallowing a crocodile have become viral in the social media. The photos were captured by Martin Muller.

The incident took place in GG Wildlife rescue in Australia. The olive python is Australis second largest snake and Western Australia’s largest snake.

SSSSssssssssensational ?? ? Amazing pictures of an olive python Australis 2nd largest snake & Western Australia's… Gepostet von GG Wildlife Rescue Inc am Freitag, 31. Mai 2019

They can grow up to 13 feet in length, though the average size tends to be around eight feet, with the females tending to be slightly longer than their male counterparts. As for the Johnstone crocodile, it can reach nearly 10 feet in length.