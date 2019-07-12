Unrestricted Union activities: 187 students left university

187 students left the Kerala’s University College as the campus was not academic friendly. The number was given by Dr.K T Jaleel, Minister for higher education in the assembly. A month before a girl student made a suicide attempt due to the mental torture. She later left the college.

The government has asked report for the same incident to the Educational Director. The report stated that the union activities are a hindrance to the academic atmosphere of the college. It is functioning in an undemocratic way. The union members force students to cut the classes for union programmes as well as they are dragged into the strikes despite their ill health. The students who can’t afford private tuitions thus lose their classes. The recent issues are the after effects of this unrestricted activities.

Any student organization which is not academic friendly is unappreciable. If not ready for self correction, organization or party will become obsolete.A student party pledged to voice the needs of students has become a menace for them. It is for the first time in the history of the university that students organize a protest without the banner of a party. Hence the message is clear, hope it reaches the deaf ears of the ardent student political workers.