Goa opposition leader sworn in as deputy chief minister

In giving a ‘U-turn’ to his political carieer Chadrakant Kavlekar, the senior Congress leader and opposition leader in Goa has sworn in as the deputy Chief Minister in the state.

Three Congress MLA’s including Kavlekar who quit Congress to join ruling BJp has sworn in as a minister in the tiny state. Earlier in last day 10 MLA’s of Congress has merged with BJP in the state. By this merger, the strength of BJP has incresed to 27 from 17 and Congress has been decreased to 5 from 15. The Chief minister dropped three ministers from Goa Forward Party and an independent from the cabinet.