I.M.Vijayan to act with Vijay in ‘Bigil’

Indian footballer I.M.Vijayan to act with Tamil superstar Vijay. They will act together in the new film directed by Atlee named ‘Bigil’. The film is in the background of football. The shooting of the film is under progress in Chennai.

Vijay plays a double role in the film as a father and son. Earlier I.M.Vijayan has acted in many Tamil films like ‘Thimir’, Geethu, Komban. Nayantara plays the female lead in the film. The film has ensemble star cast including Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Jackie Shroff, Reeba Monica John. A.R.Rehman is composing the music of the film. The film will hit the screens in October.