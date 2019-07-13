CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

I.M.Vijayan to act with Vijay in ‘Bigil’

Jul 13, 2019, 08:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian footballer I.M.Vijayan to act with Tamil superstar Vijay. They will act together in the new film directed by Atlee named ‘Bigil’. The film is in the background of football. The shooting of the film is under progress in Chennai.

Vijay plays a double role in the film as a father and son. Earlier I.M.Vijayan has acted in many Tamil films like ‘Thimir’, Geethu, Komban. Nayantara plays the female lead in the film. The film has ensemble star cast including Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Jackie Shroff, Reeba Monica John. A.R.Rehman is composing the music of the film. The film will hit the screens in October.

Tags

Related Articles

India, Bhutan devising secret plan to prevent China from going aggressive

Feb 19, 2018, 04:25 pm IST

SHOCKING! Wife Hangs Herself to Death As Husband and His Mother Watches

Aug 2, 2018, 12:51 pm IST

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aam Aadmi Party MP set to join BJP

Mar 13, 2019, 03:40 pm IST

Vodafone India comes up with new plans challenging Jio

Dec 24, 2017, 02:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close