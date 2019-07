A Dubai Court of First Instance will declare sentence for a man from Bosnia-Herzegovina for a charge of assaulting a police officer. The man will be sentenced on July 22.

The incident took place on June 4. The man who is aged 44 pushed a police officer who showed up at his place following a complaint from a Filipina over loud music. The man was later taken into custody at the Jebel Ali police station. But the man has denied the charges in the court.