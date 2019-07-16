Building collapsed in Dongri; Over 40 people trapped

A four storey building was collapsed in Dongri, in South Mumbai killing 2 people and trapping more than 40 people. The Kesarbhai building is a very old one under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). The residents have been complaining about the deteriorated state of the building for many years. The negligence from the part of authority is visible in the incident.

10 to 20 families are suspected to be trapped under the debris. The building crashed around 11:40 am and the rescue team and disaster management force faced difficulty to reach through the congested lanes. National Disaster Response Force will also join the rescue operation.