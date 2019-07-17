86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers booked for corruption cases ;Govt

The CBI has booked 86 IAS, IPS and IRS officers in 61 cases of corruption in the past three years, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said 26 officers figuring in 20 CBI cases from these All India Services have been convicted in the past three years.

In response to a question, the minister said in two cases confiscation of properties to the extent of disproportionate assets are ordered by the court.

“So far as CBI is concerned, it has registered 61 regular cases relating to corruption and disproportionate assets against 86 number of IAS/IPS/IRS officers during the last three years — 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 (up to June 30, 2019),” he said.