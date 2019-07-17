India welcomes ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav ; Details Inside

India Wednesday welcomed the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) asking Pakistan to review the death sentence for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav and granting consular access to him.

The spokesperson in the External Affairs Ministry Raveesh Kumar said the ruling of the court by a vote of 15-1 upheld India’s position in the case.

“This landmark judgement validates India’s position on the matter,” he said, adding, “We will continue to work vigorously for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s early release and return to India.