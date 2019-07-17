Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: International Court of Justice to announce verdict on today

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will announce its verdict in the former Indian Navy official Khulbhushan Jadhav who is detained in Pakistan on the episonage case. The ICJ will announce its verdict at its headquarters in Hague on Indian time at 6.30 pm. The senior judge Abdhul Khavi Ahmad will announce the verdict of the 10-member jury.

A Pakistan court has issued a death sentence against Khulbhushan Jadhav. India has appealed against this verdict. A Pakistan court has issued a death sentence on April 2017. India approached the ICJ in May.

Pakistan arrested Jadhav a former Navy official in March 2016 from Baluchistan. India has pleaded that Jadhav is not a spy and he was kidnapped by Pakistan. Pakistan has accused Jadhav of espionage, terrorism, and sabotage.