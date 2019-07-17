VIRAL WATCH; passenger swiping in-flight entertainment screen with feet is getting viral

People who are really conscious about hygiene usually carry sanitary wipes and sanitizers with them at all times. And, this escalates specially while they are travelling in public modes of transports like in trains and flights.

But recently, a video that went viral on Twitter will take your cleaning spree on the next level. The video that was tweeted by a novelist from New York, Alafair Burke, shows a man swiping the menu on the in-flight entertainment with his feet.

The 7-second video that is captioned, “My friend who doesn’t have Twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter,” has brought the unidentified feet swiper a lot of backlash.