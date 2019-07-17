NEWS

VIRAL WATCH; passenger swiping in-flight entertainment screen with feet is getting viral

Jul 17, 2019, 11:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

People who are really conscious about hygiene usually carry sanitary wipes and sanitizers with them at all times. And, this escalates specially while they are travelling in public modes of transports like in trains and flights.

But recently, a video that went viral on Twitter will take your cleaning spree on the next level. The video that was tweeted by a novelist from New York, Alafair Burke, shows a man swiping the menu on the in-flight entertainment with his feet.

The 7-second video that is captioned, “My friend who doesn’t have Twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter,” has brought the unidentified feet swiper a lot of backlash.

Tags

Related Articles

what-sonam-did-to-janhvi

See what Sonam Kapoor did to Janhvi during Mehendi Ceremony: Video

May 7, 2018, 10:58 pm IST

Farrago of misrepresentation and half truth : Shashi Tharoor

Feb 7, 2018, 07:23 pm IST

Congress begins proxy campaign ‘Next PM Rahul Gandhi’

Feb 5, 2018, 10:28 pm IST
Narendra Modi on fake news

Narendra Modi on FAKE NEWS; I&B ministry to work with journalists’ body

Apr 4, 2018, 09:04 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close