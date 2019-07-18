Air India and Indigo announces new flight services to Gulf

There will be more flights will be operated between India and Gulf countries. The national airliner Air India and private airliner IndiGo has announced new flight services in the route. The GoAir will launch its flight to Dubai from Kannur form this month 25.

As Jet Airways has stopped its operation in the route, there is a declined in the number of seats in the sector. This sector is the busiest sector. This has prompted companies to launch new flights.

IndiGo Airlines has decided to start new flight service to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The Dubai- Mumbai, Jeddah-New Delhi services will start from July 25 and Kuwait -Mumbai service will start from August 5.