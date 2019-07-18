Commodity Market: Gold price rises

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver has surged.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was lowered at was trading at $1,422 an ounce. In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% has risen by Rs.170 to Rs.35,670 and Rs.35,500 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold has remained firm at Rs.27,400 per eight gram.

In the international market, silver was trading at a higher price of $ 16.17 an ounce. In India, the price of silver has surged by Rs. 910 to reach Rs.41,400 a kilo. The weekly-based delivery also surged by Rs.1,009 to reach at Rs.40,406 a kilo. The price of silver coins remained firm at Rs. 81,000 for buying and Rs.82,000 for selling of 100 pieces.