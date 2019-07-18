Latest NewsIndia

Govt Employees Shoot TikTok Videos in Office, Gets Transferred. Watch Video

Jul 18, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Complaints have always been raised about the lethargic attitude of Government employees and if they record TikTok videos during their work time, they are not helping their image at all.

Employees of the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC), Telangana did exactly that, as they used Tiktok to make their office time a ‘fun time’. The videos went viral on social media and it did not impress the authorities.

KMC transferred the employees and also reduced their wages as the issue had caught the attention of Khammam Collector R V Karnan. As per the sources, 11 outsourced employees were involved in the act and all of them were transferred to other departments. Check out the videos.

