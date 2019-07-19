Latest NewsIndia

As #SareeTwitter Takes the Internet by Storm, this Video of Woman Rushing to Ground in Saree and Kissing Indian Cricketer Resurfaces

Jul 19, 2019, 01:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

Twitter has seen many trends and the latest one goes by the name of #SareeTwitter, where women are sharing pics of them wearing sarees. Many eminent Bollywood personalities have already become a part of the challenge, now an old ‘saree’ video has resurfaced.

But this isn’t another woman draping a saree or anything, but it’s about a brave woman, rushing to the cricket ground, evading the security, to kiss Indian cricket player Brijesh Patel. The incident took place way back in 1975 during a Test match between India and the West Indies. The woman kissed the batsman for a while and then went away smiling.

“Sorry this #SareeTwitter cannot be beaten.” a twitter user captioned the video. Check this out.

