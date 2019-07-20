A.K Balan’s Plan to Provide Employment to SC/ST Citizens in Gulf Countries, Here is How Advocate Jayasankar Responded

Kerala Government has come up with a new plan to provide more employment opportunities in gulf countries for SC/ST citizens of Kerala. Minister A.K Balan had reached Dubai, held discussions with many companies, to find jobs for those who have finished the skill development training.

In its first stage of implementation, the government is planning to place about 1300 citizens of SC/ST, in different companies in the gulf. Advocate Jayasankar, a well known political analyst, while speaking to an online media, felt that A.K Balan could have done it in an easier way.