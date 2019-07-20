KeralaLatest News

Police Criminals, the number is shocking

Jul 20, 2019, 09:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

772 police officers in the state faces criminal charges, of them eight are women officers. Trivandrum rural has the highest number of criminals accounting to 110 and the lowest is in Wayanad with 11. The new statistics was out as the cases were lapsed or terminated. From civil police officers to that of DYSP, the criminal list has no hierarchical difference. About 12 persons in the list face severe charges, 3 have POCSO charges and 5 have included in harassment for dowry. The human rights commission has demanded the dismissal of officers facing severe charges but the government did not heed the request. Police says that their cases are under the consideration of the court and they cannot be dismissed before the verdict. However the commission stick on to the demand and the police are looking for legal advices. The police officers included in criminal cases are as follows

  • Trivandrum city-84
  • Trivandrum Rural-110
  • Kollam-48
  • Kollam Rural-42
  • Pathanamthitta- 35
  • Aleppey- 64
  • Kottayam -42
  • Idukki-26
  • Ernakulam -50
  • Ernakulam Rural-40
  • Thrissur-36
  • Thrissur Rural-30
  • Palakkad-48
  • Malapuram-37
  • Calicut-18
  • Calicut Rural-16
  • Wayanad-11
  • Kannur-18
  • Kasargod-17
Tags

Related Articles

Mercedes AMG C43 Coupe launched in India : Price and Features

Mar 14, 2019, 09:13 pm IST

UN welcomes Pakistan’s decision to return Indian pilot 

Mar 1, 2019, 10:58 am IST

West Indies All-Rounder Dwayne Bravo Retires from International Cricket

Oct 25, 2018, 11:10 am IST

Shocking! Actress playing ghost role gets possessed by a ‘Real Ghost’ : Video goes viral

Feb 3, 2018, 06:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close