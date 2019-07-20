Police Criminals, the number is shocking

772 police officers in the state faces criminal charges, of them eight are women officers. Trivandrum rural has the highest number of criminals accounting to 110 and the lowest is in Wayanad with 11. The new statistics was out as the cases were lapsed or terminated. From civil police officers to that of DYSP, the criminal list has no hierarchical difference. About 12 persons in the list face severe charges, 3 have POCSO charges and 5 have included in harassment for dowry. The human rights commission has demanded the dismissal of officers facing severe charges but the government did not heed the request. Police says that their cases are under the consideration of the court and they cannot be dismissed before the verdict. However the commission stick on to the demand and the police are looking for legal advices. The police officers included in criminal cases are as follows

Trivandrum city-84

Trivandrum Rural-110

Kollam-48

Kollam Rural-42

Pathanamthitta- 35

Aleppey- 64

Kottayam -42

Idukki-26

Ernakulam -50

Ernakulam Rural-40

Thrissur-36

Thrissur Rural-30

Palakkad-48

Malapuram-37

Calicut-18

Calicut Rural-16

Wayanad-11

Kannur-18

Kasargod-17