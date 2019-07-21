Hindu Priest Attacked Near New York Temple

A Hindu priest has been attacked near New York temple in New York City in the United States, say reports. The attacker has been arrested by the police and they are probing whether the incident was a hate crime or if there was any other motive, the reports added.

As per reports, the attacker has been identified as Sergio Gouveia. The police have booked him with charges related to assault, harassment and criminal possession of a weapon. The Hindu community has expressed concerns over the attack.