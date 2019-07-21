Priyanka Chopra trolled for smoking

Bollywood actress Priyanka gets trolled in social media for smoking. Priyanka who is on vacation in Miami with her husband US singer Nick Jonas and mother has shared a photo of having a smoke in social media. This has ignited the wrath of netizens. They criticize the actress for an old comment of her that she is an asthma patient. She has also requested people not to burst crackers on Diwali.

It's your life, It's your choice… But why this Hypocrisy#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/Qk81lS1qM2 — Conspiracy Theorist (@OnlyMindGames) July 21, 2019

#PriyankaChopra is the same topper student who says, "yaar maine to kuch padha hi nhi" but we all know what the reality is! pic.twitter.com/QsWeC3xnIg — Achhaya Pathak (@frozen_parantha) July 21, 2019

The curious case of #PriyankaChopra Pic 1: When In Bollywood, Asthma campaign. Pic 2: When In Hollywood, Who's got the weed. pic.twitter.com/SXVd52sEUQ — irfan (@simplyirfan) July 21, 2019

I think she is smoking Patanjali Cigarette.

No Cause. Just have it.#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/VBA8CAubOh — Rk Sharma (@_the_rk) July 21, 2019

priyanka Chopra is so professional that she's smoking to get asthma back so that she could say that she suffered from asthma in #Diwali smoke free Advertisement ?? #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/iRHpgjH2P5 — Pheonix Orion (@ThhoughtCaptain) July 21, 2019

Priyanka Chopra : I have asthma so I don't like to celebrate #Diwali with crackers and not to use crackers. Viewers Now : Then why you smoking. She : It's my Choice. #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/V5Zb1EXs28 — Krishna (@AtheistKrishnaa) July 21, 2019

#PriyankaChopra logic: Firecrackers in Diwali can worsen your Asthma

CIGARETTES CANNOT !! Me: pic.twitter.com/EYGc1xKT17 — Bhartiya Socrates (@ind_pol_noob) July 21, 2019

I don't understand the outrage of #PriyankaChopra smoking a cigarette and people linking it to Diwali and Asthma 1) Priyanka Chopra cares for Indian Environment so she said no to fireworks in Diwali 2) She is smoking in UK Her patriotism and Nationalism is Evident! pic.twitter.com/j7eBbls0w5 — Ninda Turtle 2.0 (@NindaTurtles) July 21, 2019