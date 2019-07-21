Latest NewsLife Style

Priyanka Chopra trolled for smoking

Jul 21, 2019, 08:24 pm IST
Bollywood actress Priyanka gets trolled in social media for smoking. Priyanka who is on vacation in Miami with her husband US singer Nick Jonas and mother has shared a photo of having a smoke in social media. This has ignited the wrath of netizens. They criticize the actress for an old comment of her that she is an asthma patient. She has also requested people not to burst crackers on Diwali.

 

