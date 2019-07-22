KeralaLatest News

KSU announces educational strike on tomorrow

Jul 22, 2019, 04:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ksu has announced that it will observe an educational strike in the state on tomorrow. The strike was called as KSU workers have been injured in the police action that took place in Thiruvananthapuram today.

The KSU-Youth Congress march to secretariat has been ended in a violent clash with police. Police have used water cannon, tear gas and grenade against the protesters who pelted stones at the police. Police have lathi-charged the KSU activists. The KSU leaders including its state president K.M.Abhijith who were on a hunger strike were shifted to hospital.

KSU is in a strike demanding a judicial enquiry and many other actions in the University college violence.

Tags

Related Articles

Spider

Spider Man : Man climbed 4 floors to save child,Watch shocking video

May 28, 2018, 06:50 pm IST

Big Accident in National Highway: So many injured

May 28, 2017, 07:58 am IST

Air India Air Hostess Sexually Abused: Shares Complaint Letter to PM Modi and Union Minister

May 29, 2018, 12:33 pm IST

India does not have “very good air and water” says Trump

Jun 6, 2019, 10:16 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close