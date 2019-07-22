KSU announces educational strike on tomorrow

Ksu has announced that it will observe an educational strike in the state on tomorrow. The strike was called as KSU workers have been injured in the police action that took place in Thiruvananthapuram today.

The KSU-Youth Congress march to secretariat has been ended in a violent clash with police. Police have used water cannon, tear gas and grenade against the protesters who pelted stones at the police. Police have lathi-charged the KSU activists. The KSU leaders including its state president K.M.Abhijith who were on a hunger strike were shifted to hospital.

KSU is in a strike demanding a judicial enquiry and many other actions in the University college violence.