Policemen rescues a man from drowning in Ganga: Video

Jul 23, 2019, 11:51 pm IST
A video of a policeman rescuing youth from drowning has become viral on social media. The policemen have rescued a youth from drowning in Ganga. The policemen Sunny has rescued a youth named Vishal at Kangra Ghat in Haridwar. Vishal, a resident of Haryana fell into the river when he has gone to take a dip in the holy river. He was carried away by the flow of the river.

The video of rescuing Vishal has been shared by Uttarkhand police on Twitter. The video becomes viral on social media.

